Apollo Global names Nord, Sambur to lead private equity

Apollo Global Management (APO -0.6% ) promotes senior partners Matt Nord and David Sambur to co-lead partners of private equity, effective immediately.

Both Nord an Sambur have spent most of their careers at Apollo and each have almost 20 years of experience.

Also, senior partners Olivia Wassenaar and Geoff Strong are promoted to co-leads of Apollo's natural resources business, where they will see existing and future natural resources funds.

Dylan Foo joins Apollo as a senior partner and co-lead of Apollo's infrastructure business. He was most recently at AMP Capital.

Greg Beard, who is senior partner and global head of natural resources, will move to a senior advisor role through mid-2020.