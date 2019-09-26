Nektar down 7% on new data on NKTR-214 in TNBC

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR -6.7% ) slips on light volume in early trade in response to new data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, PIVOT-02, evaluating the combination of bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +0.3% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced/metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The results were presented at the CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference in Paris.

Investors appear disappointed with the 13% (n=5/38) overall objective response rate (ORR), although it was a bit higher in >2/3L metastatic patients (21%, n=5/24) and <2/3L metastatic patients with PD-L1-negative cancer at baseline (23%, n=3/13).

The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 45%.

No new safety signals were reported. The rate of serious/life-threatening treatment-emergent adverse events as 26% (n=11/43) with two discontinuations. The most common were dehydration (5%), hypotension (5%) and myalgia (muscle aches) (5%).

Bempegaldesleukin is a CD122-preferential IL-2 pathway agonist designed to activate and proliferate certain cancer-killing immune cells.