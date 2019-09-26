Whirlpool +6% after JPMorgan upgrade

JPMorgan says valuation on Whirlpool (WHR +5.7% ) looks attractive at its current level.

"We expect U.S. industry shipments to be more stable YOY through the end of 2019 and show modest growth in 2020, point to steel prices remaining at bay, expect Europe to finally turn a small profit in 2H19, and lastly, view its valuation as inexpensive," updates the firm.

JP upgrades Whirlpool to an Overweight rating from Neutral. The average sell-side rating on Whirlpool is Hold and the Quant Rating is Neutral.