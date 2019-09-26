SEC adopts rule allowing all issuers to test the IPO waters

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission votes to adopt a rule that that will allow all issuers to gauge market interest in a possible initial public offering or other registered securities offering through discussions with certain institutional investors before or after filing a registration statement.

Previously, this "test the waters" accommodations was only available to emerging growth companies, under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act.

“Investors and companies alike will benefit from test-the-waters communications, including increasing the likelihood of successful public securities offerings," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton.