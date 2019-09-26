Oracle speaking with Google's antitrust investigators

Oracle (ORCL -0.3% ) says congressional and state investigators have requested information from the company regarding probes into Google (GOOG -0.7% )(GOOGL -0.7% ) for antitrust violations.

The House Judiciary Committee has asked for information from dozens of companies potentially harmed by anti-competitive actions of the tech giants. The committee will issue subpoenas based on how many voluntarily answer the requests.

Oracle and Google have a long-standing legal battle over whether Google infringed on Oracle's Java copyright to make the Android OS. The Supreme Court is currently deciding whether to take up a Google appeal to the suit.