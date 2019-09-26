Stock start lower as whistleblower complaint weighs

The stock market edges lower at the open, surrendering pre-market gains after the whistleblower complaint against Pres. Trump was released; Dow -0.1% , S&P -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

The complaint alleges Pres. Trump used his office to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 election to advance his personal political interests, risking U.S. national security.

The acting director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, is currently testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.

European bourses trade broadly higher, however, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.1% , France's CAC +0.5% and Germany's DAX +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.9% .

In U.S. corporate news, Facebook ( -1.5% ) is lower following news that the Justice Department wants to investigate the company over antitrust concerns, and Beyond Meat ( +10.4% ) has surged on news McDonald's will test its plant-based meat in Canadian locations.

Among the S&P 500 industry sectors, communication services ( -0.8% ), energy ( -0.8% ) and information technology ( -0.4% ) are lagging while the defensive-oriented consumer staples ( +0.4% ), real estate ( +0.4% ), utilities ( +0.3% ) and health care ( +0.2% ) groups trade higher.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield down 4 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield is 5 bps lower to 1.68%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 98.85.