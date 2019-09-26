Mortgage rates give back a chunk of last week's rise

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.64% for the week ending Sept. 26, 2019, down from 3.73% in the prior week and 4.72% at this time last year, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

That means the 30-year FRM rate gave back 9 basis points of the 17-bp increase that occurred a week ago.

September has been the most volatile month since March, in terms of the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, averaging a weekly movement of 11 bps, according to Freddie.

“With both the unemployment rate and mortgage rate below four percent and near historic lows, it is no surprise that the housing market regained momentum with home sales and construction at or near decade highs," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.16% vs. 32.1% in the prior week and 4.16% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.38% vs. 3.49% a week ago and 3.97% a year ago.

