Callon Petroleum makes case for Carrizo acquisition

Callon Petroleum (CPE -4.2% ) goes on the offensive to convince shareholders of the "compelling" benefits of its proposed acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO -3.1% ) after CPE shareholder John Paulson came out against the deal.

In an investor presentation, CPE CEO Joe Gatto argues that scale is needed to make the company more competitive and that the more mature Eagle Ford production would provide steady cash flow to help fund Permian growth.

Paulson, whose hedge fund holds nearly 10% of CPE's shares, says CPE would lose its niche as a pure-play Permian operator in the deal.