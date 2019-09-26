WTO to support U.S. tariffs on EU goods in Airbus dispute - Reuters
Sep. 26, 2019 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The U.S. has been granted approval by the World Trade Organization to impose tariffs on European Union goods with a ~$7.5B annual trade value after some government support for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) was ruled illegal, Reuters reports.
- The decision brings the U.S. and EU closer to a tit-for-tat tariff war after 15 years in which both sides have won partial WTO backing over claims of illegal support to Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing (NYSE:BA).
- The Trump administration has compiled a list of various goods worth $25B from which it could choose items to target if it goes ahead with the tariffs.
- In a counter-case, the EU is pursuing tariffs against the U.S. after the WTO ruled against some U.S. support for Boeing, but the procedure is running six months behind the U.S. case.