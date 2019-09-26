Actuant slips 13% post Q4 results; provides FY20 guidance

Actuant (ATU -13.9% ) reported Q4 net sales of $158M (-4.9% Y/Y); core sales declined by 3% Y/Y due to planned strategic exits and softening in certain markets and geographies.

Industrial Tools & Services sales were $144.6M (-6% Y/Y); and adj. operating margin of 18.8% (flat).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 44 bps to 43.6%; operating margin declined by 660 bps to 5.1%; and Adj.operating margin was flat at 12.1%.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 50 bps to 14.8%; and Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA was 1.7x at August 31, 2019.

Cash provided by operating activities YTD was $53.85M, compared to $106.09M a year ago.

During the quarter company repurchased ~1M shares of common stock for ~$22M and reduced debt ~$15M.

Q1 FY20 Guidance: Net sales $135M to $144M; Adjusted EBITDA $17.5 to $20.5 million; and Adj. EPS $0.08 to $0.12.

FY20 Guidance: Sales range of $575M to $600M; EBITDA range of $94M to $104M, and ~17% EBITDA margin; EPS range of $0.68 to $0.81; and free cash flow of $50M to $75M.

