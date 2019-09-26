BlackRock revamps EMEA ops to focus on wealth management - FN

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the world's largest asset manager, is overhauling its business across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa as it seeks to benefit from increased demand from wealth managers for its investment and technology capabilities, reports the Financial News, citing a note from Rachel Lord, head of BlackRock's business in EMEA.

It's establishing a dedicated wealth business to provide services to Europe's large and fragmented market of private banks, family offices, and wealth managers.

Micheal Gruener, currently head of retail sales for Europe, will head the new wealth division. His salesforce will be combined with its iShares sales team in the region.

Ivan Pascual, currently head of iShares ales, will lead the combined sales team.