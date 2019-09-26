Morgan Stanley positive on Harley-Davidson

Morgan Stanley takes a look at Harley-Davidson (HOG) after the motorcycle's company hosted its investor day event yesterday.

Analyst Adam Jonas says motorcycles operating margin is expected to expand in 2020-2022 as the company mitigates tariff impacts and realizes benefits of manufacturing optimization.

Jonas notes that Harley is looking to grow the international business to 50% of annual revenue.

Harley's new electric motorcycle portfolio includes the high power Livewire, mid power electric, low power electric, Ebicycle and ironeE.

"We believe the stock can work as management aims to execute a strategy to mitigate the risks across: trade uncertainty, ridership decline and record high used supply pushing down used pricing. HOG's strong balance sheet, FCF generation, discount to historical valuation, high short interest (~11%) and now the presence of an event path (Thailand production facility leading to higher GP margins in 2020) drives our rating," writes Jonas.

MS keeps an Overweight rating on HOG.