DTE Energy to target net zero carbon emissions by 2050

DTE Energy (DTE -0.3% ) is the latest utility company to announce a goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions in its electricity generation by 2050.

Duke Energy and NRG Energy recently unveiled similar net zero emissions targets.

DTE says the new goal sets the framework to go beyond its existing commitment to reduce carbon emissions 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2040.

DTE says it is on pace to triple its renewable capacity in the next 10 years and has driven investment of $2.8B in Michigan-made renewables, which it expects to double in the next five years.