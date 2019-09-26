Fed seen buying $315B of Treasurys in six months, Morgan Stanley says

Morgan Stanley strategists say the Fed will likely buy $315B of Treasurys, including bills and coupons over six months, starting Nov. 1 to rebuild reserves as it continues to run temporary open market operations.

The Fed will need to permanently boost the size of its balance sheet as temporary repo operations won't be enough to relieve recent funding pressures, they write.

They see two options -- one would be a standing repo facility and extending the eligible counterparty list to all banks; the other is a more permanent solution of purchasing securities in the secondary market to increase reserves to $1.45T initially vs. current level of $1.32T excluding temporary operations.

The Morgan Stanley strategists include Kelcie Gerson, Matthew Hornbach, and Guneet Dhingra.

