Macerich slips 1.4% after BMO steps to sidelines

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) slides 1.4% after BMO analyst R. Jeremy Metz cuts his rating on the REIT to market perform from outperform, as a challenging retail environment and the company's capital dividend concerns weighs on the stock.

Sees reduced chance of joint venture for one or two top assets, which has been contemplated since early 2019.

"While we initially saw a path to execution, time has not been a friend of the mall in 2019 as store closings have re-accelerated," Metz wrote.

Even before this action, Sell-Side average rating was already Hold (3 Buy, 15 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell); contrasts with SA Authors' average rating is Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 1 Neutral).

Macerich has declined 26% in the past six months vs. S&P 500 performance of +6.7%.

