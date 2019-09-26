Seeking Alpha
Chip stocks dip with U.S. unlikely to extend Huawei waiver

Chip stocks are leading another leg down for markets, as U.S. officials are saying the administration is unlikely to extend a temporary waiver to supply Chinese equipment maker Huawei.

The news on Huawei coming this close to early-October trade talks may be putting a damper on overall trade sentiment.

The Tech Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLK) has slipped to -0.4%.

The Dow is down 0.4%, and Nasdaq down 0.8%.

Amid semiconductor ETFs, SMH is -0.3%; SOXX -0.6%; XSD -0.4%.

Other semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXS, XSD, PSI, FTXL, SSG, XTH

