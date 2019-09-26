Chip stocks dip with U.S. unlikely to extend Huawei waiver

Chip stocks are leading another leg down for markets, as U.S. officials are saying the administration is unlikely to extend a temporary waiver to supply Chinese equipment maker Huawei.

The news on Huawei coming this close to early-October trade talks may be putting a damper on overall trade sentiment.

The Tech Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLK) has slipped to -0.4% .

The Dow is down 0.4% , and Nasdaq down 0.8% .

Amid semiconductor ETFs, SMH is -0.3% ; SOXX -0.6% ; XSD -0.4% .

Other semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXS, XSD, PSI, FTXL, SSG, XTH