Chip stocks dip with U.S. unlikely to extend Huawei waiver

Chip stocks are leading another leg down for markets, as U.S. officials are saying the administration is unlikely to extend a temporary waiver to supply Chinese equipment maker Huawei.
The news on Huawei coming this close to early-October trade talks may be putting a damper on overall trade sentiment.
The Tech Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLK) has slipped to -0.4%.
The Dow is down 0.4%, and Nasdaq down 0.8%.
Amid semiconductor ETFs, SMH is -0.3%; SOXX -0.6%; XSD -0.4%.
Other semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXS, XSD, PSI, FTXL, SSG, XTH
