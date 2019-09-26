Crude oil, energy stocks extend this week's drop

Crude oil prices (USO -1.6% ) slide for the third straight day, with WTI crude returning below its 50-day moving average ($56.06/bbl) and now just $1/bbl above the level seen on Sept. 13, the day before the attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil installations; November WTI -1.7% to $55.54/bbl, Brent -1.3% to $61.57/bbl.

The energy sector (XLE -1.7% ) is following in crude's footsteps, dragging along the bottom of today's sector standings and also near its 50-day moving average.

"There has been not much joy for oil bulls in recent days as either sluggish stock market performance, recovering Saudi oil production or unexpectedly disappointing U.S. inventory data hindered any attempt to push prices higher," says Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM.

Today's energy weakness is paced by energy equipment and services names (OIH -2.5% ) including NOV -1.7% , HAL -1.7% , SLB -1.8% and BHGE -2.9% ; as well as oil and gas producers (XOP -3% ) such as CXO -2.4% , HES -2.7% , MRO -2.4% and COP -3.2% .

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX