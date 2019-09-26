Baidu will use Ctrip stake sale to extend buyback - Citi

Baidu (BIDU +2% ) is likely to use proceeds from selling its shares of Ctrip.com (CTRP -5.3% ) to extend buybacks, Citi says.

That's important because the sale doesn't reflect any drop in confidence in Ctrip, analyst Alicia Yap writes.

Ctrip announced the secondary offering on Thursday morning in China; the 31.3M ADS on offer each represent 0.125 ordinary shares of Ctrip.

Using all of the proceeds from the sale (about $1B) to buy back shares in Q4 would boost EPS by about 3%, Citi says.