Cortexyme launches screening in Europe for Alzheimer's study of COR388

Cortexyme (CRTX -1.7% ) commences patient screening in Europe for its Phase 2/3 GAIN study evaluating lead candidate COR388 for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Target enrollment, which started in Q2 in the U.S., is 570 subjects.

The primary endpoint is the mean change in a scale called ADCS-ADL at week 48. Topline results should be available in Q4 2021.

According to the company, COR388 is a brain-penetrating small molecule virulence factor inhibitor that targets a family of enzymes called gingipains released by a pro-inflammatory Gram-negative bacterium called Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis) that plays a key role in periodontitis (gum infection that leads to tooth loss). Gingipains have been found in the brains of Alzheimer's patients who, characteristically, have inflammation there.