Boeing made faulty assumptions during 737 MAX development, NTSB says

Boeing (BA -0.3% ) underestimated the effect that a failure of new automated software in its 737 MAX aircraft could have on the environment in the cockpit, and should consider making changes to flight deck alerts, pilot procedures and training, the National Transportation Safety Board says in its review of potential lapses in the design and approval of the plane.

The NTSB issued seven safety recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration related to the two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people and led to the plane's grounding.

The review says the FAA should address assumptions Boeing and other manufacturers make in designing software systems to address emergencies and whether the systems should be revised to account for varying pilot reactions to cockpit alarms and alerts.