Stocks slide further, hurt by energy, telecom woes

SA News Editor

The three major U.S. stock averages extend their decline, with energy and telecom weighing on the market.

Chip stocks fall after reports that the Trump administration is unlikely to extend a temporary waiver allowing some U.S. companies to buy equipment from China-based Huawei.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq falls 0.9%, the S&P 500 slips 0.6%, and the Dow falls 0.5%.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, energy (-1.8%) and communications services (-1.5%) lag the broader market, while real estate (+0.4%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) outperform.

10-year Treasury strengthens, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.691%.

Dollar Index is little changed at 99.05.

