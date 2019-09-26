Rio Tinto eyes bright future for diamonds despite Argyle closure
Sep. 26, 2019 11:58 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Rio Tinto (RIO -0.8%) is exploring for diamonds in Canada as part of its plans to stay in the sector despite the looming closure of its Argyle mine in Australia, says Arnaud Soirat, the company's head of copper and diamonds.
- Demand and prices for the wider diamond market have fallen amid rising concerns over world economy and supply increases due to laboratory-grown gems, but Soirat says Rio plans to stay in diamonds, calling it "a very high-margin business in line with our strategy of value over volume."
- Colored or particularly large diamonds, however, have held value, especially pink diamonds, 90% of which are produced by the Argyle mine, which is expected to cease production by the end of next year.
- Rio is exploring in Canada, where it owns a 60% stake in and operates the Diavik Diamond Mine.