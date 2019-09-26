Fed's Clarida sees inflation in range of stable price mandate
Sep. 26, 2019 12:15 PM ETRINF, IVOLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- While the Fed, for more than a year, had consistently said inflation has lagged its target rate of 2%, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida considers the current inflation rate generally in line with its goal.
- "Let me emphasize that, based on the evidence I have reviewed, I judge that U.S. inflation expectations today do reside in a range I consider consistent with our price‑stability mandate," he said in prepared remarks at the San Francisco "Fed Listens" even.
- Generally, when the unemployment rate falls below 4%, inflation rises, so at this point, with unemployment at about 3.7%, economists would expect inflation to accelerate.
- One reason that may not be happening is the labor participation rate is increasing, Clarida said.
- The August participation rate rose to a cycle high of 82.6% and there may be room to pull in more workers who had stopped seeking employment as "prime-age participation still remains below levels seen in previous business cycle expansions," he said.
- As a member of the Fed's Board of Governors, Clarida is a voting member of the monetary policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.
