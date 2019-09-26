Pareteum pays off debt with offering proceeds

  • Pareteum (TEUM -5.6%) says it's fully paid off senior secured debt from its lender, Post Road Group.
  • That comes prior to the loan's maturity and improves cash flows, the company says.
  • And it follows pricing of an offering that included 18.85M common stock units.
  • "We're pleased to have paid off our loans under the Credit Agreement with proceeds from this week's capital raise," says Chairman/CEO Hal Turner.
  • "The amount raised further strengthens our financial position, leaving additional working capital and improving our balance sheet position. We are focused on high-value, high-growth, sales opportunities globally to continue our growth trajectory and build shareholder value over time."
