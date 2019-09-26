Chevron faces potential fines for Gorgon LNG emissions

Chevron (CVX -2.2% ) may have to pay penalties for carbon emissions from its Gorgon LNG plant off Western Australia, as the state's environmental regulator recommends holding CVX accountable for emissions from July 2016, when Gorgon LNG got its first operating license.

The company contends the start of operations should be defined as when it reached a steady state in all three of its processing units at the plant.

It is too early to say what penalties CVX might face if Western Australia's environment minister agrees with the regulator's advice, the ministry says.

Gorgon is the biggest carbon emitter out of Australia's 10 liquefied natural gas plants, but CVX says it will be the lowest emitter of any LNG project in the country once its carbon injection project is fully operational, burying 3.4M-4M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide.