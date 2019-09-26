Precipio up 71% on expected orders

Thinly traded nano cap Precipio (PRPO +71.1% ) is up on a 20x surge in volume in apparent response to its announcement that several "large laboratories" that completed validation studies of its IV-Cell cytogenetics media and its HemeScreen Assay are "moving towards" placing orders.

On the working capital front, at the end of June it had ~$1.2M in cash while operatations consumed $4.9M during H1. On August 21, it filed a prospectus for the potential sale of up to 1.8M common shares held by Lincoln Park Capital Fund, asking for accelerated SEC review which was denied.