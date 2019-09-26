China Renaissance a believer in Tesla

Research firm China Renaissance starts off coverage on Tesla (TSLA +0.6% ) with a Buy rating as it discounts the notion that the company will be hurt by the China's new energy vehicle subsidy cuts.

"We think Tesla is immune since it has never enjoyed any China government subsidies. We are positive on Tesla's outlook in China and expect its exemption from 10% car purchase tax from Aug 30, 2019 and commencement of local production this year to drive Tesla’s China deliveries from 13,000 units in 2018E (5% of its global deliveries) to 135,000 units in 2021E (24%)," says analyst Carson Ng.

Tesla is seen gaining market share even with competition from more than 30 start-up EV automakers (Nio, Xpeng, WM Motor, Byton, AIWAYS, LEAP Motor, Bordrin Motor, Evergrande, etc.).

China Renaissance's price target of $324 on Tesla is above the sell-side consensus PT of $265.57.