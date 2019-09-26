ConocoPhillips moves toward Barossa FID with pipeline contract award

ConocoPhillips (COP -3.2% ) awards a gas export pipeline contract for the Barossa project offshore Australia to Allseas Marine Contractors, taking an important step toward a final investment decision for the project expected early next year.

Once commercial deals are signed, COP expects the project to provide a new source of gas to its existing Darwin LNG facility.

The Barossa project is in the front-end engineering design phase and includes a FPSO facility, subsea production system and gas export pipeline.

COP is the operator of the Barossa project with a 37.5% interest; SK E&S also owns 37.5% and Australia's Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) holds a 25% stake.