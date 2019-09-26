Peloton spins its wheels in public debut

Peloton (PTON) is currently swapping hands at $26.80 on its first day of trading and hit a low point of $26.25 earlier in the session.

The public debut of the cycling fitness service is the third-worst for companies that have raised at least $1B over the last ten years, according Bloomberg.

While the underwriters of the IPO have to hold their pens in check for a few weeks, Seeking Alpha authors were decidedly bearish heading into the splashy IPO.

