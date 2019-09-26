Semis dip on Huawei waiver report

Bloomberg sources say the U.S. isn't likely to extend a waiver allowing domestic companies to supply Huawei.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 0.3% compared to the 0.1% for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).
Top semi movers include Huawei-exposed companies Qualcomm (QCOM -0.2%), Xilinx (XLNX -0.5%), Intel (INTC -0.5%), and Micron (MU -2.4%), which reports earnings after the bell.
Related: Earlier today, Susquehanna said Huawei orders from U.S. suppliers could remain low even if the ban was reversed. The firm cut its targets for Qorvo and Skyworks.
