Semis dip on Huawei waiver report

Bloomberg sources say the U.S. isn't likely to extend a waiver allowing domestic companies to supply Huawei.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 0.3% compared to the 0.1% for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).

Top semi movers include Huawei-exposed companies Qualcomm (QCOM -0.2% ), Xilinx (XLNX -0.5% ), Intel (INTC -0.5% ), and Micron (MU -2.4% ), which reports earnings after the bell.

