Tesla makes push for 100K deliveries in Q3

Tesla (TSLA +4.7% ) "has a shot" at delivering 100K cars in Q3 to set a new record, according to an e-mail from Elon Musk to employees seen by Electrek.

In what has become a fairly typical late-month tradition, Musk is prodding employees to push deliveries higher. This time around, Tesla could hit six figures with its quarterly tally for the first time ever.

"The challenge is making sure that we have the right car variants in the right locations and rallying as much as our company resources as possible to help with the end of the quarter deliveries," notes Musk.