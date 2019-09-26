Exxon confirms sale of Norway upstream assets for $4.5B

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4% ) agrees to sell its Norwegian oil and assets to Var Energi for $4.5B, confirming earlier reports and marking its exit from production in the country.

XOM says the deal includes ownership interests in more than 20 producing fields operated mostly by Norway's Equinor (EQNR -0.7% ) with a combined production of 150K boe/day.

XOM's refinery in Slagen and network of ~250 independently owned Esso-branded retail sites in the country are not part of the sale.