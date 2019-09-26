Avanir to pay $108M over Nuedexta kickback scheme

Otsuka Holdings (OTCPK:OTSKF) unit Avanir Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay more than $108M in criminal penalties, forfeiture and civil damages over a kickback scheme aimed at boosting prescriptions for pseudobulbar affect med Nuedexta (dextromethorphan hydrobromide and quinidine sulfate).

The U.S. Department of Justice charged the company violations of the False Claims Act and false and misleading marketing of the drug to providers of long-term care facilities to induce them to prescribe it for dementia-related behaviors, an unapproved indication. The company agreed to pay over $95M to settle these allegations.

In a case filed in Georgia, the company violated the federal Anti-Kickback Statute by paying a doctor to induce him to write a high number of prescriptions to beneficiaries of federal healthcare programs. It agreed to pay a penalty of $7.8M and forfeiture of ~$5.1M to settle the charges.

Otsuka acquired Avanir in 2015.