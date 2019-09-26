Alcoa price target cut at B. Riley FBR on lower aluminum price outlook

Alcoa's (AA -2.6% ) stock price target is lowered to $27 from $34 at B. Riley FBR to reflect the firm's outlook for lower 2019 and long-term aluminum commodity prices, which have continued to drop due to demand concerns as well as declining feedstock costs.

The firm, which rates AA as a Buy, says it remains constructive and believes lower than expected production from China and declining global stockpiles could help facilitate pricing gains.

Century Aluminum (CENX -5.5% ) also trades sharply lower.

AA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.

