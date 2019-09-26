IDC lowers cloud IT spending forecast

Cloud IT infrastructure revenue dropped 10.2% Y/Y in Q2 to $14.1B, according to new IDC data. The decline was due to an overall slowdown in the industry.
IDC lowers its forecast for total cloud IT infrastructure spending for 2019 to $63.6B, down 5% from last quarter's forecast and changing from the expected growth to a 2.1% Y/Y decline.
Dell (DELL -3%) led the cloud IT vendors in market share in Q2 with $2.5B in revenue and a nearly 17% share, but sales were down 8% Y/Y. HPE (HPE +0.5%) came second with $1.75B and a 12% share with sales up 0.1%. Cisco (CSCO -1.6%) rounded out the top three with $1.1B (+8% Y/Y) and an 8% share.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox