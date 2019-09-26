Petrobras underlines firm oil and gas focus in latest strategic plan

Petrobras (PBR +0.5% ) says it approved a new vision statement doubling down on its focus on oil and gas, formalizing recent statements by executives that have played down the company's interest in renewables.

Although light on specifics, PBR's updated 2020-24 strategic plan reaffirms the company's focus on extracting oil and gas from deepwater fields off Brazil's coast, while returning as much value as possible to shareholders.

PBR previously described itself as an "integrated energy company, that is evolving with society," but its goal now is "to be the best energy company in terms of generating value for shareholders, with a focus on oil and gas and security with respect to people and the environment."

PBR will continue to conduct research into the long-term viability of wind and solar power in Brazil, but the plan reflects repeated statements by CEO Roberto Castello Branco asserting the company has no competitive advantage in renewables.