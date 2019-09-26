Marathon Petroleum's Heminger may face reckoning, analysts say

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +1.1% ) CEO Gary Heminger's job may be on the line amid Elliott Management's call to break up the company, says Tudor Pickering Holt analyst Matthew Blair.

"Every CEO needs to put up good results or potentially face some changes, and MPC has already kicked out their CFO," Blair says. "There's definite unhappiness with the way things have gone since the Andeavor deal closed."

Blair and his analyst team estimate MPC's shares are worth nearly 25% more than their level as of Tuesday's closing price.

Refining peers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) returned 23% and 21%, respectively, over the past two years, while MPC's gain of less than 9% tops only PBF Energy's (NYSE:PBF) 8% return during the period.

"Elliott may not go away as easily as it did in 2016-17 [when it made a similar demand for a breakup], given MPC's underperformance," says RBC analyst Brad Heffern, "and while management changes were not suggested in the letter, that could become part of the toolkit."