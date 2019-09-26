Fed keeps Friday's overnight repo at $100B, term repo at $60B

To help maintain the federal funds rate within the Fed's target range, the Fed's Open Market Trading Desk keeps Friday's overnight repo operations at $100B and term repo operations at $60B.

In today's repo ooperations the New York Fed took up $110.1B of Treasurys and securities to ensure liquidity in the money market system. This morning's term repo operation was oversubscribed, but the overnight repo operation was $50.1B, less than the $100B limit.

Under such repurchase agreements -- or repos-- financial institutions agree to sell securities, usually Treasurys or other government debt, to get cash, and then buy them back at a later date, often overnight, at a higher price. The security acts as collateral for the buyer until the seller can pay back the amount owed.