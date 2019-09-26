Stocks recover most of the session's decline

With less than 30 minutes left in the regular trading session, the S&P 500 and the Dow climb up to break even, as investors digest trade and political developments.

The Nasdaq, down 0.3% , pares its decline from 1.1% earlier today. The S&P 500, basically flat, had fallen as much as 0.7%, and the Dow, also flat, recovers from a 0.6% loss.

The 10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.703%.

Crude oil is little changed at $56.50 per barrel.