Advanced Energy Industries wins Buy rating at D.A. Davidson

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS +1.1% ) approaches a 52-week high after D.A. Davidson upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $68 price target, raised from $52, saying AEIS is positioned for several years of significant earnings growth.

Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely cites the impact of cost cutting synergies, followed by its strong leverage to recovery in memory, adding that the company's recent Artesyn acquisition allows it to diversify from future semi cycles and create cross selling opportunities.

Diffely also raises his FY 2019 EPS outlook on AEIS to $1.84 from $1.75 and his FY 2020 view to $2.90 from $2.75.

AEIS was upgraded to Buy at Citi earlier this week as part of an upbeat view of the semi sector, citing recent supply chain checks showing NAND prices could rise as much as 20% in Q4.

AEIS's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.