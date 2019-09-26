Uber app gets Eats, safety-focused redesign

Uber (NYSE:UBER) announces changes to its app to include public transportation information and gather all of the company's services under one umbrella.

Uber says it wants the app to become "the operating system for your everyday life."

Users opening the app will be promoted to choose between the ride-hail service or Uber Eats food delivery.

The company also added new safety features, including the ability to request a four digit PIN to make sure a rider is getting into the right car and a text to 911 option.