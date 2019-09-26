Large-scale study shows safety of shorter DAPT therapy with Boston Sci BP stent

Results from a 2000-subject prospective study, EVOLVE Short DAPT, assessing the safety of shorter duration (3 months vs. 12 months or longer) dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) in high-bleed risk patients receiving Boston Scientific's (BSX +0.4% ) SYNERGY Bioabsorbable Polymer (BP) stent showed a similar safety profile (non-inferior) to longer-term DAPT. The data were presented at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference in San Francisco

The rate of myocardial infarction (heart attack) in the 3-month DAPT group was 5.6% compared to 5.7% in the 12-month DAPT group. The rate of stent thrombosis (narrowing) favored the 3-month arm, 0.3% versus 1.0%.

Regulatory applications are next up.

The company also announced CE Mark certification for its SYNERGY MEGATRON BP stent.