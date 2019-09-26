Newmont Goldcorp opens path to restart negotiations over Mexico mine

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -0.5% ) says it is ready to restart negotiations as soon as an "illegal blockade" is lifted at its Peñasquito gold mine in Mexico.

"A small group of people insist on the illegal blockade by way of pressure," the company said in a statement, adding it had accepted previous negotiating terms.

Operations at the mine, which produced 272K oz. of gold last year, have been intermittent since March after protesters staged blockades to urge compensation for damage to local water supplies.