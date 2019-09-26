Vail Resorts edges higher after earnings

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reports resort reported EBITDA increased 14.7% in FQ4 to $706.7M.

Overall, the company estimates FY19 results benefited by approximately $4M in resort Rreported EBITDA from not owning Triple Peaks and Stevens Pass during a portion of the months of August and September, a period that the resorts operate at a loss.

Looking ahead, Vail expects FY20 resort reported EBITDA to be between $776M and $822M vs. $803M consensus. The ski resort operator also sees FT20 net income of $293M to $353M.

Previously: Vail Resorts EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (Sept. 26)