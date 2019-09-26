Pebblebrook Hotel closes on Hotel Madera sale

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) closes on the sale of the 82-room Hotel Madera in Washington, DC, for $23.3M.

The sale price reflects a 14.3x EBTIDA multiple and a 5.7% net operating income capitalization rate based on the hotel's operating performance for 2018.

After the sale, Pebblebrook has completed a total of $1.3B of asset sales as part of its strategic disposition plan, and YTD, it has completed $449.0M of asset sales towards its goal of $600.0M.

As a result of the sale, the company estimates total net debt-to-trailing 12-month corporate EBITDA will be ~4.6x at the end of Q3 2019, down from 4.7x at the end of Q2.