Micron -5.7% on weak NAND forecast

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) -5.7% reports Q4 beats with revenue down 42% Y/Y. Peer Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) -2.3% also dropping after the report.

Q4 operating cash flow was $2.23B, down from $2.71B in Q3 and $5.16B in last year's quarter.

Q1 guidance sees upside revenue of $4.8-5.2B (consensus: $4.78B) and in-line EPS of $0.39-0.53 (consensus: $0.49). The company expects gross margin of 25-28% and capex of $7-8B for FY20.

Huawei impact: Sales to Huawei declined sequentially and were "down meaningfully" from what MU predicted before the U.S. ban. The company has applied for waivers with the government. If those aren't granted, the sales will worsen in subsequent quarters.

DRAM outlook: CY19 bit supply growth slightly below the industry demand of mid-teens growth. For CY20, bit supply close to market demand. For FY20, cost reductions to moderate to high-single-digit percentage compared to CY19.

NAND outlook: CY20 bit growth significantly below industry demand due to inventory supplies. Minimal cost reductions expected in FY20 with meaningful reductions expected in FY21.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release/ Presentation slides