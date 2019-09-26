CalAmp +2.2% with subscription revenue highlighting Q2

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is up 2.2% after hours following Q2 earnings where revenues topped expectations and grew sequentially despite a year-over-year decline.

Revenues fell 2.9% from the prior year, but grew 5% from the previous quarter thanks to increased subscription sales.

Net loss widened to $7.4M from a year-ago loss of $854,000, due to restructuring charges and purchase accounting adjustments from recent acquisitions. Non-GAAP net income of $4.8M was at high end of guidance and topped expectations.

Revenue breakout: Telematics Systems, $62M (down 19.5%); Software and Subscription Services, $31.2M (up 64.8%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $92M-$98M (vs. consensus for $94.8M), EBITDA of $9.5M-$13.5M, and EPS of $0.11-$0.17 (light of expectations for $0.20).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m ET.

Press release