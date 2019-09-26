Stocks slip as U.S.-China trade, impeachment fill news headlines

Stocks posted modest losses as investors sorted out headlines about U.S.-China trade and the whistleblower complaint against Pres. Trump.

Stocks hit session lows following a report that the U.S. is unlikely to extend a temporary waiver that allows companies to sell supplies to Huawei, then recouped losses after China's foreign minister said the U.S. has shown good faith by waiving tariffs and that China is willing to buy more American products.

Six S&P 500 sectors finished lower, led by energy (-1.3%), communication services (-0.8%) and consumer discretionary (-0.6%), while five groups ended higher, including the defensive-oriented real estate (+0.9%), consumer staples (+0.5%) and utilities (+0.5%) sectors.

U.S. Treasury prices closed higher, pushing yields lower in a curve-flattening trade, with the two-year yield slipping 2 bps to 1.65% and the 10-year yield falling 5 bps to 1.69%.

U.S. WTI November crude oil closed -0.1% to $56.41/bbl, trimming sharp early losses following news that the U.S. will deploy equipment and personnel in support of Saudi Arabia following attacks on its oil facilities earlier this month.