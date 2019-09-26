Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio grows at 12.9% rate in August

Freddie Mac's total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 12.9% in August, bringing its ending balance to $2.28T.

Purchases of $65.3B, sales of $3.64B, and liquidations of $37.5B resulted in a net increase of $24.2B during the month.

Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $21.7B in August, representing 42% of the total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.

Single-family seriously delinquent rate remained flat at 61 basis points; multifamily delinquency rate increased to 4 basis points in August from 3 basis points in July.