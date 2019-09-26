LATAM soars after Delta takes stake

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is taking a 20% stake in LATAM (NYSE:LTM) as it continues on an aggressive track of pursuing international joint ventures and investments.

The company will pay $1.9B for the stake.

Delta expects to exit its stake in Brazilian carrier Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL).

The Delta move could be considered a blow for American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), which was hoping to create a joint venture with LATAM.